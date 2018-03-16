Photo: The Financial Gazette

Former president Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Former President Mr Robert Mugabe tendered his resignation in terms of Section 96, Sub Section 1, of the Constitution of Zimbabwe contrary to his claims that he was deposed through a coup.

In a statement today the Office of the President and Cabinet said President Mnangagwa has noted recent remarks made to the media by former president Mr Robert Mugabe.

"On 21 November, 2017, former President Mugabe tendered his resignation in terms of Section 96, Sub Section 1, of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. He is entitled to express himself freely, as is the case for any private citizen," reads the statement.

"The Zimbabwe Government continues to honour all its obligations towards the former president's welfare and benefits, as provided for under the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The nation has moved on. Our focus at this time shall remain on preparing for free, fair and credible election in 2018."

The OPC said this was a key step in the immense task at hand, which was to lift Zimbabweans from the effects of severe economic regression and international isolation.