16 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: OPC Throws Chivayo Under the Bus

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell chivayo and former First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).
By Zvamaida Murwira

The Office of the President and Cabinet today threw businessman and Intratrek managing director, Mr Wicknell Chivayo under the bus after they denied that they played a role in the controversial awarding of a 100MW solar project tender to the firm.

This comes as Parliament's portfolio committee on Mines and Energy chaired by Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa resolved to invite three cabinet ministers, a deputy minister and permanent secretary who were involved in the awarding of the solar project which has not taken off despite Mr Chivayo being paid $5million by the Zimbabwe Power Company.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Ray Ndhukula today wrote a letter to Parliament saying the OPC did not play any role in the awarding of the tender by ZPC and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (formerly State Procurement Board in 2015.

Zimbabwe

Crackdown On Mugabe Escalates

Scores of workers at former president Robert Mugabe's vast Zvimba homestead and Highfield farm in Norton who were being… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.