Photo: New Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe businessman Wicknell chivayo and former First Lady Grace Mugabe (file photo).

The Office of the President and Cabinet today threw businessman and Intratrek managing director, Mr Wicknell Chivayo under the bus after they denied that they played a role in the controversial awarding of a 100MW solar project tender to the firm.

This comes as Parliament's portfolio committee on Mines and Energy chaired by Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa resolved to invite three cabinet ministers, a deputy minister and permanent secretary who were involved in the awarding of the solar project which has not taken off despite Mr Chivayo being paid $5million by the Zimbabwe Power Company.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Ray Ndhukula today wrote a letter to Parliament saying the OPC did not play any role in the awarding of the tender by ZPC and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (formerly State Procurement Board in 2015.