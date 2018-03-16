Somalia: Turkey to Rebuild Somali Parliament

Somalia has signed an agreement with Turkey to rebuilt the former's parliament in Mogadishu known as the People's House.

The Speaker of Somalia's Federal Parliament, Prof Mohamed Osman Jawari signed the $100 million deal with the Turkish ambassador to Somalia Olgan Bekar in Mogadishu.

Prof Jawari said the project would be undertaken in several phases.

"The reconstruction will begin with a controlled demolition of the historic building," said the Speaker referring to the House constructed in the 1960s.

He disclosed that a temporary building at Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu would be used for parliamentary functions during the construction of the new one.

The whole project

"The initial phase of construction of the seven-storey building is slated for the beginning of next year," explained the Speaker, adding that it will cost $60 million.

"When the whole project is complete, we envisage the total cost to reach $100 million," he added.

Prof Jawari said that upon completion, the building would have an office for every MP and their staff, with the capacity to host international functions.

Turkey and Somalia on March 4 signed an accord for the reconstruction of a dam and water reservoirs at Shabelle River in Middle Shabelle region.

The agreement between the Somali Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), was also signed in Mogadishu.

Provide water

The project aims at the renovation of a water barrier and reservoirs at Sabuni and Hawadley areas, about 110km north of Mogadishu.

The Agriculture minister, Mr Saeed Hussein Eid, stressed that the project would significantly benefit the farmers.

"This project will provide water for farmers in a territory covering over 1,000 hectares," said Mr Eid.

TIKA coordinator Galib Yilmaz stated that the project would consist of a dam at Sabuni and a reservoir at Hawadley, both creating opportunities for the rural communities.

Turkey is by far the country providing Somalia with the most visible support in education, healthcare, security, humanitarian aid and infrastructure.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan together with his wife, Emine, have visited Somalia three times from 2011.

In June 2016, President Erdogan opened the largest Turkish embassy building in the world, covering a seafront space in north Mogadishu.