16 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Cash-in-Transit Heist Thwarted, Suspects to Appear in Court

Nelspruit — A six-man gang is expected to appear at the Lydenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 19 March 2018, after a planned cash-in-transit heist was thwarted as a result of the joint efforts by SAPS Mpumalanga and Limpopo Tracking Teams, leading to the arrest of the gang.

The suspects aged between 31 and 39 were arrested yesterday, 15 March 2018 around 11:30, at Lydenburg after a joint intelligence-driven operation was carried out by the team. The suspects apparently became suspicious and immediately abandoned their planned heist then fled from the scene, however police cornered them at the Lydeburg-Ohrigstad-Burgersfort crossing. Some of the suspects abandoned their vehicles, a silver Mercedes Benz and a silver Volkswagen Polo and tried to run away on foot, but were no match for the men in blue who managed to catch all of them. The Mercedes Benz was found to have been stolen at Mhala, near Acornhoek earlier on while the Volkswagen Polo apparently belongs to one of the suspects.

The suspects were found in possession of four firearms including a R4 rifle as well as three pistols. The suspects are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as possession of stolen motor vehicle.

Police are also looking at the possibility of the gang being involved in past heists in and around the province.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma commended the members for their astuteness in preventing the planned heist, which sometimes involves injury to people including death.

