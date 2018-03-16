Nigeria: Kida, Umar Back Fiba On Fresh NBBF Election

Mr Musa Kida and Tijjani Umar, the two contenders for the soul of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) have agreed to support the conduct of fresh election into the national federation as ordered by the world basketball governing body Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA).

Reaction to the directives, Engineer Kida assured that the NBBF will cooperate with FIBA to come up with acceptable statutes for basketball administration in Nigeria in line with FIBA's provision.

He maintained that, "As a responsible organization with a passion for basketball development in Nigeria will work closely with FIBA during this critical phase, forging a way forward for basketball in Nigeria."

Kida lamented that the continued impasse has affected the expected growth of basketball especially the various national leagues and capacity building programs for coaches and technical officials as he called on all stakeholders to exercise more patience.

"This has dragged on for so long, but we know that this process is necessary if we want to secure the future of basketball and generations unborn.

"We call on all relevant stakeholders to come forward with positive contributions to help the game grow in Nigeria", Kida concluded.

The Tijjani Umar led Board of the NBBF, also welcomed the decision of the Executive Committee of FIBA for a fresh election to settle the lingering leadership dispute of the federation.

The group, in a statement signed by its NBBF Media Adviser, Mr Patrick Omorodion, "said as a body that respects the reconciliation effort of FIBA and having consistently identified a new election as the only way for a fair and equitable settlement of the dispute, we accept the directive of FIBA for a fresh election based on the NBBF Statutes and overseen by FIBA without interference from any third party;

"That since FIBA has not recognized either of the elections held last June and pending the fresh election, we shall continue with our home leagues and other local activities including concluding the National Divisions 1 and 2 championships currently going on in Ilorin, Kwara State.

"We commend FIBA for accepting to oversee parts or the entirety of the new election process as it would forestall interference by any third party and ensure the independence of the NBBF as enshrined in the FIBA Statutes," the statement said.

The world basketball governing body, Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA), yesterday ordered the NBBF to conduct fresh election into its board to end the nearly one year standoff between the Musa Kida faction and the Tijjani Umar faction.

In a letter addressed to Musa Kida and Tijjani Umar, and signed by FIBA Secretary General Patrick Baumann, the world basketball governing body said the decision has become necessary as the June 12 and 13 elections held in Kano and Abuja respectively failed to meet its statutes.

The letter stated that, "In the absence of an amicable solution between the parties, the Executive Committee has decided that new elections shall be held."

FIBA which said in July 2017 that it would not recognize both elections, pointed out that it will work with relevant stakeholders to amend and develop the NBBF statutes so that such statutes fully comply with all relevant and applicable regulations, primarily the FIBA General Statutes, and guarantee complete independence of the election with no influence from third parties.

"FIBA will determine when the NBBF statutes are compliant per the above and reserves the right to oversee parts or the entirety of the elections process", the letter added.