South Africa: Stability Team Ensures More Successes

press release

The National Intervention Unit has again secured arrests during the past 24 hours. They have been deployed an operational team to ensure the stability in the Westrand Cluster, focussing mainly on Krugersdorp and Kagiso policing precincts.

This unit, comprising of proactive and reactive teams, K9 Unit, Forensics, Detectives and Crime Intelligence Unit members, conducted a multi-dimensional approach towards policing.

Their multi-dimensional policing methods yielded successful results in Dan Pienaarville, Krugersdorp where they have arrested three burglary suspects, while in Swanieville, Kagiso a suspect was apprehended for possession/dealing in dagga.

In Krugersdorp they responded to a suspicious vehicle and found a vehicle with a Plasma TV in the inside. They approached the closest house and found that a window was broken and three suspects were inside the premises. The males were arrested, the vehicle used in the commission of the offence were confiscated and the stolen property (TV) was recovered.

In Kagiso the members conducted searches and found dagga with a street value of approximately R8 800 in possession of a male in Swanieville. The suspects will be charge with the offences and they are expected to appear in the respective Magistrates courts in due course.

The Operational Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Sam Khalishwayo commended the efforts by the operational teams for enthusiastically participating in ridding the Westrand Cluster of criminal elements. Operations will be conducted throughout to secure and stabilize the Westrand area.