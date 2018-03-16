16 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: RNP Wants Prominent Roles for Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taiwo Adeniyi

The Deputy National Women Leader of the Re-build Nigeria Party (RNP), Dr. Stella Alhassan, has described lack of prominent roles for women in politics as "the bane of political crises in the country."

Dr. Alhassan, who spoke during a consultative meeting with the party's states women leaders in Abuja yesterday, said women, considering their importance and expertise, should be considered for key positions.

"It is time for us to rethink about the role of women and consider them as co-labourers in the field of rebuilding Nigeria," she said, adding that the party was educating women not to be intimidated.

She said educated women were the best to rule Nigeria, adding that there was need to rebuild the country's economy and fight corruption.

Nigeria

Buhari's Visit Renewed Our Hopes - Dapchi Parents

Some parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Dapchi had given… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.