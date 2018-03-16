Nigeria: RNP Wants Prominent Roles for Women

The Deputy National Women Leader of the Re-build Nigeria Party (RNP), Dr. Stella Alhassan, has described lack of prominent roles for women in politics as "the bane of political crises in the country."

Dr. Alhassan, who spoke during a consultative meeting with the party's states women leaders in Abuja yesterday, said women, considering their importance and expertise, should be considered for key positions.

"It is time for us to rethink about the role of women and consider them as co-labourers in the field of rebuilding Nigeria," she said, adding that the party was educating women not to be intimidated.

She said educated women were the best to rule Nigeria, adding that there was need to rebuild the country's economy and fight corruption.