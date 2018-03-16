16 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Four Firearms Seized, Four Nabbed

press release

On 14 March 2018 at 14:00, an intelligence driven operation was conducted by Pietermaritzburg Public Order Police Unit members aimed at confiscating firearms that were illegally possessed. The operation led to the arrest of four suspects and the subsequent seizure of four firearms.

It is alleged that police received intelligence about a security company which was hiring untrained individuals, giving them firearms with live rounds for their security guarding operations. Police proceeded to a company in Jacobs and arrested the suspects. They seized two shotguns, a pistol and a revolver with a total of 16 rounds of ammunition. The suspects were charged for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They appeared in the Durban Magistrates' Court on 15 March 2018.

"Further investigation is continuing to determine if the security company owner or its management is continuing with the contravention of the firearms control act, if so, more arrests are imminent. We will ensure that we fight the spread of firearms in our province to protect the citizens of this country," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

