Nigeria: Suspected Boko Haram Gunmen Kidnap Eight Passengers in Oyo

Ibadan — Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members yesterday allegedly kidnapped eight passengers along the Igboho-Igbeti road in Oyo State.

The Guardian leant that the gunmen laid ambush at the Old Oyo National Park and blocked commercial buses plying the road.

The reportedly whisked away the passengers in the affected buses to an unknown destination.

Before forcing them into the waiting bus, the armed bandits allegedly held them hostage in the bush for some minutes.

The source added that the occupants of the bus were indigenes of Igboho and Ogbooro communities in the state.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident, however, said the number of people kidnapped were not up to eight.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude had deployed his men in the area to search for the kidnapped victims.

Ajisebutu, who spoke in a telephone interview said: "We are aware of the incident, but it was only two victims who were involved. We have dispatched our men to the area to fish out the kidnappers and also ensure that they rescue the victims. We are making frantic efforts to rescue them."

The situation is said to have thrown road users into fear, while the communities have pleaded with the security agencies to check the influx of strangers in the area.

Vehicles plying the road have allegedly diverted to alternative routes to avoid the bandits.