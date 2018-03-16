16 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Emir of Lafia, Agwai Urges NAHCON to Reduce Hajj Fares

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shakirah Adunola

The Emir of Lafia, Dr Isa Mustapha-Agwai, has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to reduce the fares for the 2018 Hajj to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The emir made the call when he received officials of Nasarawa State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board at his palace in Lafia.

He warned that the astronomical fares being charged would deprive Muslims in the country from performing a very important religious obligation, which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Mustapha-Agwai advised NAHCON to engage the Presidency and Saudi authorities to reduce the fares to enable more Muslims partake in the spiritual exercise.

Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Abubakar Nalaraba said the visit was part of state-wide advocacy to educate intending pilgrims on new innovations introduced by Saudi authorities for the Hajj.

According to him, the introduction of taxes and other innovations raised the tentative Hajj fare from about N1 million paid in 2017 to N1.5 million.

He said the collection of the fares would end on March 31.

Nalaraba said intending pilgrims who have completed the payment would go for bio-metric data capture in seven centres across the country, with those from the state having theirs in Abuja.

"For now, we are instructed to receive N1.5 million; last year the total hajj fare was N1, 545, 000, but this year we are instructed to collect N1, 500, 000 from intending pilgrims pending the final approval," he said.

Nigeria

Buhari's Visit Renewed Our Hopes - Dapchi Parents

Some parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Dapchi had given… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.