16 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bi-Courtney Assures Arik of Hitch-Free Operations At MMA2

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wole Oyebade

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has assured the management of Arik Air of seamless passenger facilitation, as the airline begins its scheduled flight operations from the terminal to Port Harcourt International Airport on Saturday.

Spokesman of BASL, Steve Omolale, said with its spacious ticketing and departure hall, as well as modern facilities, such as automated check-in counters, smooth escalators/elevators, waiting ambulance, health facilities, lounges, restaurants and shops, "MMA2 remains a safe, secured and efficient passenger-friendly terminal to provide exceptional services to Arik's guests to Port Harcourt and the best destination for other flying passengers and shoppers.

"We want to assure all the passengers who will be flying Arik Air from this Saturday of seamless facilitation as we welcome all of them to our terminal," Omolale said.

Chief Executive Officer of BASL, Captain Jari Williams, expressed delight at the move by Arik, saying MMA2 would continue to offer passengers using the terminal hitch-free facilitation and the ambience that would make their flying experience worth the while.

Arik Air had earlier said its flights to and from Port Harcourt International, hitherto operated from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), will cease from Saturday and resume at 7am at MMA2. Two other flights will follow at 11am and 3pm same day.

With this move, Arik Air will join Dana, Aero, Med-View, Azman and First Nation airlines, which have been operating scheduled flights from MMA2 over the years.

Arik Air currently flies Chevron chartered flights from MMA2 to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Base, Port Harcourt. With the scheduled flights from Saturday, all the airline's flights out of Lagos to and from Port Harcourt will now operate at the terminal.

Nigeria

Buhari's Visit Renewed Our Hopes - Dapchi Parents

Some parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Dapchi had given… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.