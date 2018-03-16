Nigeria: Nestle Milo Basketball Conference Games Dunks Off in Benin

The 2018 Nestle MILO Basketball Championship has begun with over 30 schools participating in this year's conference play-offs. The championship, which creates opportunities for participants to learn important life values and to grow into professional basketball, dunked off its conference games on March 9 in Benin and will be concluded on April 18 in Ibadan.

This year, the conference stage has been categorized into four regional conferences, namely Atlantic Conference, Central Conference, Emirates Conference and Western Conference. The just-concluded Atlantic Conference was held at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin-City with Bayelsa State, represented by Belary School, Yenegoa emerging winner of the male category, while St. Jude's Girl's Secondary School, Amarata, also of Bayelsa, emerging winner of the female category. Nine States participated at the Atlantic Conference, namely Abia, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, and Rivers.

From Benin City, the competition will move to Abuja for the Central Conference, which will have schools from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano, Yobe, and Zamfara. The Central Conference games will be played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Abuja from March 6 to 23, 2018.

From April 5 to 11, 2018, the Conference play-offs will move to Ilorin for the Emirates Conference where 16 schools from eight states will slug it out. The states are Niger, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Taraba and Kwara.

The final conference stage, which is the Western Conference, will hold in Ibadan with 14 schools from seven participating states. These states are Ogun, Osun, Lagos, Ondo, Ekiti, Anambra and the host state. This would be held at Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Ibadan between April 12 and 18.

All winners and two best losers from the conference stages in both male and female categories will progress to the national finals scheduled to hold between May 4 and 11 n Lagos.