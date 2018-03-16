South Africa: KZN Woman Arrested for Opening Indecent Exposure Case Against Dead Man

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for opening a false indecent exposure case against a dead man, KwaZulu-Natal police say.

She was arrested by the Durban Central Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit on Wednesday after police confirmed that the businessman she had laid a case against had died in 2016, said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele on Thursday.

The woman alleged that she had met with the deceased businessman on February 19 this year for the purpose of employment.

"She stated that they met on Smith Street (Anton Lembede Street) and proceeded to Sangro House offices, where the indecent exposure took place."

"A case of indecent exposure was opened at Durban Central SAPS for further investigation. Upon investigation it was confirmed that the suspect, aged 76, passed away in April 2016. It was also confirmed with home affairs," said Mbhele.

Mbhele said it was then concluded that the woman had opened the case "based on lies" and she was arrested for defeating the ends of justice, fraud and perjury.

"We would like to warn the members of the public to refrain from reporting false cases as this constitutes to crime and unnecessary abuse of the state resources," said acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa.

Mbhele said the woman was expected to appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday.

