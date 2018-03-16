16 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Warriors, Knights Hampered By Weather

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Warriors and Knights saw their hopes of winning the Sunfoil Series suffer a blow on Friday after the second day of their round nine encounter was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in East London.

The hosts were in a powerful position after the opening day when they reached 77 for two, having dismissed the visitors for 188 at Buffalo Park.

But the log leaders' chances of pushing on for an even stronger advantage in what is the penultimate round of games were hampered by the weather, meaning they will have to try and move the game quickly should play resume on Saturday.

The visitors, who are the defending champions, are also not out of it and will need quick wickets to get back into the contest once the rain clears.

Less than four points separate the two sides at the summit with only one round to play in the 2017/18 competition.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Limpopo Police Condemns Speeding Drivers in and Around Schools

The South African Police Service in the Province condemn any reckless driving especially speeding by the drivers along… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.