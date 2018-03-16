South Africa: Warriors, Knights Hampered By Weather

The Warriors and Knights saw their hopes of winning the Sunfoil Series suffer a blow on Friday after the second day of their round nine encounter was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in East London.

The hosts were in a powerful position after the opening day when they reached 77 for two, having dismissed the visitors for 188 at Buffalo Park.

But the log leaders' chances of pushing on for an even stronger advantage in what is the penultimate round of games were hampered by the weather, meaning they will have to try and move the game quickly should play resume on Saturday.

The visitors, who are the defending champions, are also not out of it and will need quick wickets to get back into the contest once the rain clears.

Less than four points separate the two sides at the summit with only one round to play in the 2017/18 competition.

