South Africa: Bulls Part Ways With Rudy Paige

The Bulls have confirmed that they have parted ways with Springbok scrumhalf Rudy Paige.

Somewhat surprisingly, Paige was left out of new coach John Mitchell's squad for the Super Rugby season with some of the franchise's younger No 9 talents backed instead.

Then, on Thursday, it was confirmed that Paige would join the Cheetahs for three months and help them in their PRO 14 ventures.

Now, the Bulls have confirmed that he will not have a home at the Bulls once his stint with the Cheetahs comes to an end.

"The Blue Bulls Company and scrumhalf Rudy Paige have parted ways," a Bulls statement read.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude for his loyalty and services over the last six years.

"He has been a true ambassador for our brand, both on and off the field, with his lively and lovable personality."

