16 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: #GuptaLeaks Team Scoops Top Award

News24, AmaBhungane and Daily Maverick on Friday walked away with top honours after being announced the winners of the prestigious Taco Kuiper Investigative Journalism Award at an event held at Wits University.

Investigative journalists from the three media houses were selected for their reporting on the extent of the influence that the controversial Gupta family has had over South African public enterprises, through a series of reports called the #GuptaLeaks.

The recipients of the top award are Branko Brkic, Pauli van Wyk, Lester Freamon, Adriaan Basson, Richard Poplak, Adi Eyal, Micah Reddy, Susan Comrie, Angelique Serrao, Stefaans Brummer, Antoinette Muller, Marianne Thamm, Sam Sole, Tabelo Timse, Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Craig McKune, Lionel Faull, Rebecca Davis and Sally Evans.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said he was "absolutely thrilled" by the recognition.

"This was the perfect collaboration, bringing together the best investigative minds in South Africa in one room. I have no doubt that the #GuptaLeaks contributed considerably to the toppling of Jacob Zuma," he said.

