South Africa: I Am Depressed and Embarrassed to Say I Am Australian

Home Affairs Minister Dutton is ready to accept white South African farmers before immigrants from a real war zone like Syria, rejecting doctors and engineers in favour of whites who might be able to till the land. I want to offer complexities, but I can't. The Australian minister is racist and confirmed every South African suspicion about my home country.

There are two common questions people ask when they decode my accent. They take a second and then ask me where I'm from. I pronounce Austraya as "Australia", but still pronounce aunt as "ant" rather than "aren't".

"Why did you come here when so many people are trying to go there?" white South Africans often ask after I tell them I'm not from New Zealand or, shudder, England.

"Isn't Australia racist? Didn't you kill all the Aboriginals?" black South Africans sometimes ask. Most people don't care or wait until the third beer before moving on from asking, "So, what do you do?"

The first question is easy. I explain how I moved to Johannesburg and stayed for both love and laziness, a love for the city and the partners I've been fortunate enough to meet, and laziness to pack up...