Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Files for Divorce From Hubby

Photo: Tee Billz/Instagram
Tiwa Savage and husband, Tee Billz.

Popular Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has allegedly filed for divorce from her estranged husband Tunji Balogun, a.k.a TeeBillz.

According to media reports, all attempts by the couple to resolve their differences have failed, and Tiwa has decided to formally call it quit, citing 'unsolvable issues' as the reason for the decision.

However, Tiwa a.k.a 'Marvin Record First Lady', is yet to confirm nor deny the divorce issue.

The embattled couple have not been together since their marital crisis in 2016; Teebillz made their marital issues public as he wanted to commit suicide by attempting to jump into the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The duo then engaged in 'war of words' on the social media, as Teebillz alleged infidelity, among other accusations, on the part of his estranged wife.

Tiwa, who shares a son with Teebillz, in turn granted a 45 minutes video interview to debunk the accusations.

However, fans and industry watchers had assumed all was now well with the couple when many of their friends, colleagues and family members intervened, urging them to reconcile their differences.

Tee Billz had to testify on social media that all was now well with him, after he went through rehabilitation process in the hand of a seasoned life style coach, Lanre Olusola.

He said: "The way I handle things now is completely different from how I acted in the past.

"I do better now because I know better, and If I had gone through the experience before now, it probably wouldn't make sense to me until I go through some challenging situations.

"But I thank God that I have been able to overcome all those through the guidance of my coach."

However, it seems things had taken a different turn as the estranged couple who were said to be resolving issues, have finally given up on each other.

Savage signed a recording contract with Mavin Records in 2012, also signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation in June 2016, which she later confirmed via Instagram.

She co-wrote the track "Collard Greens & Cornbread" off Fantasia Barrino's Grammy-nominated album, Bact to Me.

Savage was featured on Solar Plexus, a compilation album released by Mavin Records.

Her debut studio album, 'Once Upon a Time,' was released on 3 July 2013.

It was supported by the singles "Kele Kele Love", "Love Me (3x)", "Without My Heart", "Ife Wa Gbona", "Folarin", "Olorun Mi" and "Eminado".

Savage's second studio album, 'R. E. D', was released on 19 December 2015.

It produced the singles "My Darlin'", "African Waist" and "If I Start To Talk".

She is a recipient of many awards including, MTV Africa Music Award, The Headies Awards, Channel O Music Award, Nigeria Music Video Award, and City Peple Entertainment Awards among others.

