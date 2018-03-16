16 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Hands Over Dangote's Daughter in Marriage for N500, 000 Dowry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Aliko Dangote
By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim

Kano — President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were among the dignitaries that attended the wedding fatiha of Hajiya Fatima, daughter of Alhaji Aliko Dangote in Kano on Friday.

Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote was handed over in marriage to the son of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Jamil M. D. Abubakar at a well-attended wedding fatiha held in Kano yesterday.

President Buhari, who served as the bride's guardian, handed over Fatima in marriage to the groom's guardian, who paid the sum of N500, 000 as dowry.

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi contracted the marriage inside his palace at 11am, while the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen led the crowd in supplications to bless the marriage.

Among the governors that attended the wedding were governors of Kano, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Katsina, Aminu Bello Masari, Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nasarawa, Umar Tanko Almakura and Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufa'i.

Others include governors of Borno, Kashim Shettimam, Yobe, Ibrahim Geidam, Kogi Yahaya Bello, Ogun Ebikunle Amosun, Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi and Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state.

Also in attendance at the wedding were former National Security Adviser, Alhaji Aliyu Gusau, an international business mogul, Mr Bill Gate, serving and former senators and members of House of

Representatives, serving and former ministers as well as head of federal government agencies.

Nigeria

Buhari's Visit Renewed Our Hopes - Dapchi Parents

Some parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Dapchi had given… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.