Nigeria: Is Tiwa Savage Really Calling It Quits With Hubby?

The rumour is out on the social media that the marriage of top female singer has hit the rocks and heading for a quiet divorce.

Tiwa may not have confirmed this but the vital signs are there. Indeed the singer has tried managing this episode of her life and even taking her husband and former manager, Teebillz, back during the heat of the infamous outburst by Teebillz.

The marriage encountered its first battle in May 2016; a battle which became not just a public affair but a shameful one. But Tiwa managed that and braced the odds to make it look like all had been resolved.

Teebillz never stopped showering encomium and love on Tiwa and they constantly made public appearances together.

Now reports claim that it is finally over between the couple and the divorce proceeding is already in progress as all efforts to work things out between the them proved abortive.

Teebillz has been missing in action for about five months and sources say he has secretly relocated to the US. Although the couple have not unfollowed each other on IG, they have stopped been friendly especially since Teebillz has disappeared totally on the APP.