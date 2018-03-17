Tanzania: Activists Warned Over 'Interference' in Scientific Research

NZEGA District Commissioner (DC), Godfrey Ngapula has urged activists to stop interfering in scientific researches and instead give them support to promote science and technology on agricultural activities.

DC Ngapula made the remarks here yesterday when he was speaking to journalists on pests and disease (fall armyworm) that affect cotton and maize, among other cash and food crops.

He said science and technology, especially in agriculture, is very important in addressing various problems facing the sector. He called on people who oppose agricultural biotechnology to realize that without modern technology, farmers will continue to suffer from low income and hunger due to pests and continuous droughts. "Farmers want to see positive results when they plant their crops.

They don't need words without action. Those who are opposing the implementation of biotechnology in agriculture must come up with other means of helping farmers that will increase production and income," Mr Ngapula said.

He advised farmers to continue spraying their crops to reduce pests and increase production. Christina Bundala, a cotton farmer from Kitangili village, said pests have affected production of cotton in this season and that very few farmers are expected to benefit from the business.

Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB) in collaboration with Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) under the Ministry of Agriculture have established demonstration plots in Nzega district in order to encourage farmers to practice modern technology in agriculture.