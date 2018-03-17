Kenya: New Call to Change Student Election Laws

A man has asked Parliament to amend the law and allow university students to elect their leaders directly and not through the electoral college process as provided for in the new law.

John Wangai, in a petition before National Assembly Education Committee, wants the whole section of election of students amended to allow students have a direct say on who leads them.

President Kenyatta signed the Universities Amendment Bill on December 23, 2016, and it subsequently came into force on January 13 last year.

The law also capped the period in which a student can hold office to a term of one year and eligible for re-election once.

However, Education CS Amina Mohamed is opposed to the changes as proposed.