17 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-Kano Commissioner Docked for Alleged Land Racketeering

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasir Ibrahim

The Kano State High Court on Friday rejected the no-case submission by a former commissioner of land in Ganduje's administration, Farouk Bibi, accused of selling a plot of land belonging to a former minister of the FCT, Jeremiah Usaini, to one Baba Sharu.

The defence counsel, A.T Kehinde, argued that, the evidence presented by prosecution was not enough to warrant the charge against the accused.

He said the accused person should not be called to prove his innocence, because of "the presumption of innocence".

The judge, however, disagreed ruling that the court is not trying to to establish guilt or innocence

but rather to establish whether "there is a slightest link to the accused person which would warrant him entry into defence to clear the issue raised by the prosecution".

The court stated that asking accused to enter into defence is not to prove innocence, but rather address issues raised by the prosecution counsel.

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC) had charged Mr. Bibi along with the former permanent secretary of Kano ministry of land, Bello Bari, and a director, Ahmad Ibrahim, with three count charges of fraud.

They are also accused of criminal breach of trust done by selling the plot of Jeremiah Usaini to one Baba Sharu for N5 million and issuing certificates of occupancy in the fictitious name of Aisha Kabeer and Maryam Ado.

The offence contravene section 97 and 315 of Penal Code.

The case has been adjourned to April, 20, 2018 for further hearing.

Nigeria

I Was Scared of Women After Ugly Experience With My Ex-Wife - John Okafor, Movie Star

Nollywood actor, John Okafor, a.k.a Mr Ibu, does not pretend when it comes to the issue of marriage. And that's why when… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.