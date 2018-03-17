Kenya: Moi University to Have VC After Long Wait

Moi University is set to have Isaac Kosgey as substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC).

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is expected to appoint the Laikipia University's deputy VC to head the institution that has been without a substantive VC since September 2016.

Prof Kosgey will replace acting VC Laban Ayiro. The appointment is expected to bring to an end a protracted search for a VC following two interviews that were marred by allegations of tribalism in the award of marks.

The CS is allowed to select one individual from a list of three presented to her by the university council.