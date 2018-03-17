South Africa: Limpopo Police Condemns Speeding Drivers in and Around Schools

press release

The South African Police Service in the Province condemn any reckless driving especially speeding by the drivers along the roads and streets which are crossing in and around the schools.

This condemnation is emanating from the motor vehicle collision which occurred in Vuwani Policing area near Thohoyandou.

It is alleged that three minor children aged between five and seven years old were knocked by a speeding car along Tshivhulana tarmac road next to Tshivhulana Primary School yesterday.

The Police were notified, reacted swiftly and found the three victims still lying on the ground next to the road with serious injuries.

They were subsequently taken to the hospital by ambulance but the seven year old was unfortunately certified dead on arrival.

The deceased Vutomi Baloyi and the two survivors were identified as learners from this Primary School and are staying in this village.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Motorists are urged to drive considerably whenever they drive along any street or road passing next to the schools to prevent this type of incidents from happening.

The law enforcement agencies, including other relevant role players, the local and school authorities, must work together and apply the no-nonsense approach to any driver who continue driving inconsiderably in and around the schools and they must be dealt with accordingly and without compromise.