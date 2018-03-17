17 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Limpopo Police Condemns Speeding Drivers in and Around Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Police Service in the Province condemn any reckless driving especially speeding by the drivers along the roads and streets which are crossing in and around the schools.

This condemnation is emanating from the motor vehicle collision which occurred in Vuwani Policing area near Thohoyandou.

It is alleged that three minor children aged between five and seven years old were knocked by a speeding car along Tshivhulana tarmac road next to Tshivhulana Primary School yesterday.

The Police were notified, reacted swiftly and found the three victims still lying on the ground next to the road with serious injuries.

They were subsequently taken to the hospital by ambulance but the seven year old was unfortunately certified dead on arrival.

The deceased Vutomi Baloyi and the two survivors were identified as learners from this Primary School and are staying in this village.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Motorists are urged to drive considerably whenever they drive along any street or road passing next to the schools to prevent this type of incidents from happening.

The law enforcement agencies, including other relevant role players, the local and school authorities, must work together and apply the no-nonsense approach to any driver who continue driving inconsiderably in and around the schools and they must be dealt with accordingly and without compromise.

South Africa

#Listeriosis - Another Life Esidimeni?

Both tragedies could have been avoided had provincial health departments listened to the people who rely on them. Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.