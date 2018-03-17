Kenya: World's Strongest Man to Grace Kenyan Edition

Photo: Courtesy

Part of the action during the 2017 edition of Kenya's Strongest Man competition last August.

Four-time World's Strongest Man champion Zydrunas Savickas will grace the annual Kenya's Strongest Man competition in August.

According to the competition's organisers, the Lithuanian power lifter and strongman's impending visit shall serve to position the country in good light as a sports tourism destination to millions of his fans across the world.

The Kenyan chapter of this event will commence with the regional finals set for Nakuru, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi in May and June, before the grand finale in August at a yet to be confirmed venue.

The winner of this competition, which is in its fourth edition, will be awarded Sh250,000.

"This undoubtedly is the biggest fitness event in Kenya with over 140 athletes from seven countries coupled by some 7000 spectators and 19,000 online fans participating in last year's edition," Jack Mbugua, who is the competition founder, told Nation Sport.

Competitors in this event are required to undergo and thereafter judged on a number of strength anticipatory assignments including loading heavy objects onto a truck, pulling vehicles with a rope, weight throws, carry and drag, weight lifting and tug of war.