17 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ramaphosa Visits Mozambique

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
President Filipe Nyusi receiving President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidential State House in Maputo, ahead of his Working visit to Mozambique.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique on a working visit on Saturday.

The visit forms part of a long-standing tradition in the SADC region, whereby newly elected Heads of State pay courtesy calls to the neighbouring countries.

This follows his previous three nation tour at the beginning of the month, where he visited the heads of state of Angola, Namibia and Botswana.

"In Mozambique, President Ramaphosa will hold discussions with President Filipe Nyusi on cementing bilateral relations between the two countries," said spokesperson, Khusela Diko.

"South Africa and Mozambique enjoy cordial bilateral relations, underpinned by strong historical and political bonds that date back to the era of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid."

Diko said Ramaphosa was again accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Following the visit to Mozambique, Ramaphosa is expected to depart for the Republic of Zimbabwe, where he will pay a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Source: News24

South Africa

