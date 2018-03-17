17 March 2018

South Africa: Firefighters Battle to Contain Table Mountain Fire

Three Working on Fire helicopters, as well as a spotter plane and at least seventy firefighters have been dispatched to assist combating the fire currently sweeping across Table Mountain in Cape Town.

Working on Fire spokesperson, Lauren Howard, said the helicopters, spotter plane and firefighters had been dispatched to assist Table Mountain National Park, PDMC and the City of Cape Town in containing a fire above Tafelberg Road.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Theo Layne, said an extensive area of vegetation was burning above the Tafelberg Road, and the fire had not yet been contained.

Layne said strong winds were carrying the fire away from the road, making it difficult to combat the flames, which is why the helicopters were being utilised.

He said nine fire fighting vehicles had been dispatched to assist the Table mountain Nature Reserve and Working on Fire Crews to combat the fire.

