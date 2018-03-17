17 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'I Didn't Ruin Zimbabwe... and We Weren't That Bad', Says Mugabe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Former president Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Ex-leader Robert Mugabe says he didn't ruin Zimbabwe and "we weren't that bad" in terms of human rights.

Mugabe, who presided over years of economic collapse and political turmoil in once-prosperous Zimbabwe, told Britain's ITV News: "In comparison to other countries in Africa there is greater prosperity here."

"People have their land; they won't starve in this country, which in other countries happens," the 94-year-old said earlier this week as he made his first comments to the international press since he was persuaded to step down in November.

He was replaced by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa, who's vowed to hold free and fair elections later this year.

Errors were made

Mugabe admitted that "errors" were made under his government with regards to not safeguarding human rights.

"That's a very difficult area. I agree we offended with regard to that area in relation to how we handled the opposition, the violence," he said at his mansion in Harare. But he added: "We weren't that bad in comparison to other countries."

Army imposed Mnangagwa

Mugabe's claim that he was forced to resign won't please the new government, which has tried to avoid the events of November being labelled a coup. Mugabe said Mnangagwa had been imposed by the army.

But he said Mnangagwa's promise of free and fair elections was "a good start".

"A promise is not the reality. It's just a promise. Fine if he's promising at least it's a good start and I'm prepared to join him in making the process - the promise - a reality," Mugabe said.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Come Back Home, Home Affairs Minister Urges Zim Refugees in Botswana

HOME affairs minister Obert Mpofu has urged Zimbabwean in Botswana to return home as the Gaborone government made it… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.