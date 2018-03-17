17 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Learner Killed By Speeding Motorist in Limpopo

One learner was killed and two seriously injured after being run over by a speeding motorist outside their primary school on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, said the accident had occurred on the Tshivhulana tarmac road next to Tshivhulana Primary School.

The Police were notified, reacted swiftly and found the three victims still lying on the ground next to the road with serious injuries," he said.

Ngoepe said all three were rushed to hospital by ambulance, but one learner, Vutomi Baloyi, 7, was declared dead on arrival.

He said all three children were identified as learners from the school.

"The police condemn any reckless driving, especially speeding by the drivers along the roads and streets which are crossing in and around the schools," Ngoepe said.

He said the cause of the accident was not yet clear, but police investigations were continuing and a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

South Africa

