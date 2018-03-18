18 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-President Daniel Moi Returns From Israel Medical Trip

Photo: Rob C. Croes/Wikipedia
Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi (file photo).
By Wycliff Kipsang

Former President Daniel arap Moi returned home Saturday evening after a medical trip to Israel.

According to a statement from the former head of state's Kabarak office, the chartered plane carrying Mr Moi and his entourage touched down at JKIA shortly after 8pm. He then proceeded to his residence at Kabarnet Gardens.

"The former head of state is in high spirits and his physicians will continue observing him. He has been given a clean bill of health," the brief statement read in part.

The former president was admitted to Ichalov Hospital in Tel Aviv on Sunday last week where he underwent a series of checks on his knee which has been giving him discomfort for some time.

JERUSALEM TOUR

Before flying back home, the former head of state, 93, visited historical sites in Jerusalem.

He was accompanied by his physician, Dr David Silverstein, and his son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

The former head of state has not been in active in politics in the recent past and has been out of the limelight.

The senior Moi's last public appearance was on October 26, 2017 where he cast his vote at the Kabarak University polling station.

However, unlike other voters, the former head of state did not leave his car, with a polling clerk assisting him cast his vote.

On January 27, 2017 the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

