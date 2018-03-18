Kenya: Cholera Outbreak in Tana River Contained, Health Official Says

The cholera outbreak in Tana River has been contained, county executive member for health has said.

Speaking to the Nation, Ms Mwanajuma Haboka said only five patients were admitted to the county's cholera treatment unit in Bura with two new cases reported in Daba.

The two patients have been referred to Hola District Hospital where they are being treated.

She also said that the 251 people who had been infected had so far been treated and were discharged from the various treatment units in stable condition.

However, Ms Haboka said some facts regarding the outbreak had been misreported in what she termed as a malicious reporting.

She added that the department of health in partnership with the Water department is doing rounds in the county to collect water samples for testing.

Ms Haboka said that the source of the contamination from where the outbreak started would soon be discovered as it is suspected that the water in consumption must have been contaminated.

Tana River has been experiencing cholera outbreaks since the late January, with 251 people having been suspected to have contracted the disease.

The outbreak that was first reported in Bilbil and in Bura Sub-County has since claimed four lives, three elderly people and one child.