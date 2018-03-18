18 March 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Khupe, Chamisa Feud Turns Nasty

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Blessed Mhlanga

The tension between MDC-T leaders Nelson Chamisa and Thokozani Khupe has escalated amid allegations the two are plotting to expel each other from the party.

Chamisa and Khupe have been fighting over the control of the MDC-T since the death of the party's founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai last month.

MDC-T sources said a meeting to be addressed by Khupe at Bulawayo's Amphitheatre today would push for Chamisa's expulsion on allegations of fanning violence, usurping power and violating the party constitution.

"The meeting is expected to endorse Khupe as party president, and also deal with Chamisa who has been violating the constitution and fanning violence in the party," the source said.

However, Khupe's personal assistant, Witness Dube, said his boss had no time to discuss Chamisa whom she did not recognise.

"Dr Khupe has no time to discuss Chamisa, but the meeting will be on Sunday [today] at the Amphitheatre and it will be attended by party structures," he said.

MDC-T organising secretary Abednego Bhebhe said they would use the meeting to prepare for the forthcoming elections.

"We are going for elections and this will be the ideal time to prepare, so this is what we will be doing," he said.

Bhebhe refused to comment on the presidential candidate they would be supporting during the meeting.

"Elections are not about the presidential candidate, there are councils, and House of Assembly, so we have to lay the ground for all those areas and that is what we will be doing," he said.

Suspended party spokesperson Obert Gutu vowed his faction was going for broke.

"All roads are leading to Bulawayo this Sunday," he said. "We are on a roll. Those that don't come will miss out! There is neither retreat nor surrender," he said.

Dube claimed the Chamisa faction was plotting to derail today's meeting.

"It comes as no surprise that the enemies of constitutionalism, democracy, rule of law and freedom of speech and association are making every effort to disturb this meeting," he said.

"Khupe wishes to advise all members and supporters to remain calm, resolute and focused to finishing strong."

Some MDC-T insiders said the Chamisa faction was also considering life without Khupe with indications that the party's chairman Lovemore Moyo, acting spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo and founding youth chairperson Bekithemba Mpofu were in the running to take her post.

Zimbabwe

Striking Doctors, Nurses Dig in As Zim Hospitals Grind to a Halt

A sense of despair has pervaded Zimbabwe's major hospitals as the standoff between the government and health workers has… Read more »

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Standard.

Copyright © 2018 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.