Nigeria: I Don't Believe in Monogamy - Wizkid

Photo: Daily Trust
Wizkid (file photo).
By Emmanuel Okogba

From Wizkid, it seems a new Fela has emerged- in Afrobeat sounds and wait for it... women!

He has not looked back since the hit single Holla At Your Boy and from the look of things, as his songs increases so does the number of women.

Already a father to three sons, Wizkid is not stopping soon as he revealed on a radio show.

Monogamy isn't for me. I have many girlfriends and they know - Wizkid

According to the Ojuelegba crooner, Monogamy is not his thing because he has a lot of women who are dear to his heart.

He went ahead to admit that he has several girlfriends and they (girls) all know about it.

Asked if a time will come when he will streamline the women and pick one, he replied "that will be hard because I have a lot of women that are really really dear to my heart".

All three sons of Wizkid, 27, came from different women - Sola Ogudugu, Binta Diallo and Jada Pollock.

