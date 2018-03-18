18 March 2018

South Africa: Maimane Stands Uncontested for Re-Election As DA Leader

Mmusi Maimane is standing uncontested for leader of the Democratic Alliance, ahead of elections at the federal congress next month, the party announced on Sunday morning.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip is standing for re-election as DA federal chairperson, with the position being contested by DA Free State chairperson and MP Annelie Lotriet, and Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

The DA opened the nomination process on March 5 and closed it on Friday.

The Federal Congress will take place on April 7 and April 8, when the party leader, federal chairperson and deputy federal chairpersons will be elected.

