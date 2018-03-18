Photo: The Independent

President Yoweri Museveni (file photo).

Former Security Minister in Milton Obote 's government, Mr Chris Rwakasisi has said that President Yoweri Museveni saved him from the hangman in Luzira Prison is because the latter does what God tells him to do.

Mr Rwakasisi, who was on death row for two decades was released in 2009 by Mr Museveni under the presidential prerogative of mercy arrangement.

The Constitution empowers the President to pardon various categories of prisoners on advice of the prerogative of mercy committee and the Attorney General AG).

"Museveni loves God. To prove that he loves God, he does what God tells him to do. God told him not to kill me and he did not, " Mr Rwakasisi said on Saturday during celebrations to mark 20 years of the existence of Bushenyi Medical Centre Kabwohe.

The health centre is owned by Innovations minister and Sheema North Member of Parliament, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye

Mr Rwakasiisi said Mr Museveni's tolerance made him [Rwakasisi] to support the controversial age limit law.

The law that was passed in December last year, allows Ugandans who are above 75 years and those below 35 years to contest for the top job in the country.

"Recently, some people were here luring us not to support the age limit bill but, I and other Ugandans refused. I failed to defeat you when I was in [Obote's State House] now I can't defeat you when you are there," Mr Rwakasisi said.

Mr Museveni who was the chief guest challenged Ugandans to prevent diseases instead of waiting to fall sick and seek treatment in hospitals.

"I have lived 32 more years after the bush war and I am still healthy....these sicknesses waste time and money. Do what it takes to prevent diseases," Mr Museveni said.

He said: "First eradicate poverty in your homes and others will follow."

Mr Museveni, who contributed Shs30 million towards the construction of the hospital, thanked Dr Tumwesigye for supporting the government by constructing a hospital in the area.

Dr Tumwesigye said Ugandans were worried about the country's future after 2021 [when Mr Museveni's current term ends] but they received hope since they can vote him again after the scrapping of the age limit for presidential candidates.