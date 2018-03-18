18 March 2018

Kenya: Nurses Criticise Report That Exonerates Doctors in Surgery Mix-Up

The National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) has criticised a report that absolved doctors from blame in the KNH surgery mix-up.

The report recommended that the nurse involved in the mix-up be probed on whether she was fit to work in the environment.

The report was done by a team constituted by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists' Board and made up of officials from other medical professions in Kenya.

On Sunday, NNAK Chairman Alfred Obengo said the report attempts to blame nurses for the mix-up at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

"While we equally question the legality of the preliminary enquiry, we state here categorically that it's technically impossible to pretend come out with any iota of substantive findings within 24 hours on an issue of such magnitude.

"As nurses, we view that preliminary enquiry process and report as skewed to favour the doctors and a futile attempt to cleanse themselves in the court of public opinion," he said in a statement to newsrooms.

