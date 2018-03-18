18 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Historian Calls On Journalists to Focus On Research

Luanda — Angolan historian Rosa Cruz e Silva last Saturday, in Luanda, called on journalists to focus on training and research in order to produce cultural contents of greater importance and social impact.

The former minister of Culture and university lecturer was delivering a lectured at the Journalists Training Centre (CEFOJOR) on the theme "Treatment of cultural themes in the press", within the framework of a training cycle organized by the Ministry of Mass Media.

Rosa Cruz e Silva stresses that only through training and research journalists will be in a better position to deal with cultural issues and contribute positively to the process of affirming Angolanness and defending national identity.

The lecturer called on journalists to use, whenever possible and necessary, specialists in cultural matters, to better clarify the public about the need to preserve and promote the Angolan culture.

In this context, Rosa Cruz e Silva highlighted the role that the Angolan Public Television (TPA) and the National Radio of Angola (RNA) have played in the diffusion of the national culture and, above all, in the affirmation and expansion of the country's indigenous languages.

