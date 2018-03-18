South Africa: Firearms and Drugs Recovered and Five Suspects Arrested

press release

Friday operations by Ulundi Task Team, Ulundi police and Muden police yielded positive results when three firearms and drugs were confiscated. Police conducted an operation at the Ulundi Plaza where they arrested two suspects aged 21 and 30 after they were found in possession of ten rock cocaine drugs each. They were both arrested and charged for dealing in drugs. Suspects will appear in the Ulundi Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

Police proceeded to Babanango policing precinct where another operation was conducted which led to the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect. He was found in possession of an AK 47 rifle with six rounds of ammunition in his possession at Vumankala area. He was immediately arrested and charged. He will also appear tomorrow in the Babanango Magistrates' Court.

Another operation by Muden police resulted in the arrest of two teenagers aged 15 and 16 at Nkomba area. Suspects were found in possession of a shotgun and a pistol with three rounds of ammunition. They were taken to the police station for detention and were later released since they are minors. They will appear in the Greytown Magistrates' Court tomorrow. All the recovered firearms will be subjected for ballistic testing to ascertain whether they were used in the commission of crime.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa applauded the police on the recovery of firearms and drugs as well as the arrest of the suspects. "These operations will continue throughout the province to root-out the spread of unlicensed firearms in the hands of criminals," he said.