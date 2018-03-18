18 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police in Mokwakwaila Launched a Search Operation After the Disappearance of an Elderly Man

Mokwakwaila-The police in Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen have launched a massive search operation after an elderly man, Ngwako Wilson Maake, aged 80 years from Ga-Ntata Village that was reported missing by his family.

According to investigations conducted by the police, the missing man was last seen by his family on 16 March 2018 in the morning at his home when he went to the nearby bushes to fetch herbs for traditional medicine and has never returned until today.

A search operation by the police composed of the Search and Rescue team, K9 Unit joined by community members have since been on but without positive results thus far.

At the time of disappearance the man was wearing a grey woolly jersey, yellow T-shirt, black trouser and a blue hat.

The police therefore request anyone with information that can lead to the whereabouts of this missing man to contact Detective Warrant Officer Nthai Modjadji at 072 406 1587 or the Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the Sms Crime line 32211 or may contact the nearest police station.

