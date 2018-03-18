South Africa: Drug Raid Yield Success in Batlaros

The SAPS Masters Soccer Team walloped Tiger Chiefs 5:1 today. The match was played at De Beers ground in Kimberly. Read more »

The JTG Cluster SAPS drug task team obtained a search warrant after following up on information regarding drug sales in Bathlaros. The house was raided at the weekend and police found 0.250kg of dagga on the premises. The approximate street value of the dagga is R2500 and a 33-year-old male was arrested for the possession thereof. The suspect should be appearing in the Kuruman Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues.

