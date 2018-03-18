South Africa: Business Robbery Suspect Arrested in Douglas

The SAPS Masters Soccer Team walloped Tiger Chiefs 5:1 today. The match was played at De Beers ground in Kimberly. Read more »

On 17 March 2018 at about 09:00 vigilant partnership policing led to the arrest of a 23-year-old business robbery suspect. It is alleged that two male suspects entered the shop and injured the male business owner with a shocking device. An altercation broke out with the owner and one of the suspects. This gave the other suspect a chance to allegedly flee with an undisclosed amount of cash, airtime and a cell phone. Community members witnessed the incidents and stopped a patrolling police vehicle which led to the immediate arrest of the suspect inside the shop. Police are requesting that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect that is at large, please to contact D/WO Calvin Botha on 082 301 9978. The investigation continues.

