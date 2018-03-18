South Africa: Northern Cape SAPS Masters Soccer Team Wallops Tiger Chiefs 5 - 1

press release

The SAPS Masters Soccer Team walloped Tiger Chiefs 5:1 today. The match was played at De Beers ground in Kimberly.

The SAPS Masters Soccer team was started earlier this year. The team registered with local Masters League in Kimberly. The players in the league are from 35 years and beyond.

The SAPS Team players are from different stations and units around Kimberley in the Francis Baard Cluster.

The team consist of 30 players and five Executive members as follows:

Chairperson: Lt Col Tsoone

Treasurer: Lt Col Itebogemg

Secretary: Const Oliphant

Co-ordinator: Const Mpulo

Coach: Const Rantoetse

Assistant Coach: Const Guss

The Provincial Commissioner in the Northern Cape, Lt Gen Shivuri has allocated Senior Managers in the province to different sporting codes to serve as guardians. The guardian for soccer is Brig Diakanyo.

The players are as follows:

1. Capt ML Pholoholo

2. Capt R Johannes

3. Sgt W Baard

4. Sgt H Drude

5. Sgt N Molale

6. Sgt Moreothata

7. Sgt Z Nodali

8. Sgt Manaeche

9. Sgt Gaserekwe

10. Sgt T Lucas

11. Sgt O Senye

12. Sgt M Mothibi

13. Sgt S Mthombo

14. Sgt K Williams

15. Sgt A Ramile

16. Const A Filander

17. Const H Daniels

18. Const M Pholoholo

19. Const O Keseokile

20. Const M Sisimogang

21. Const L April

22. Const S Kwes

23. Const B Phutiyagae

24. Const Z Mpulo

25. AC S Lutango

26. AC N Kgoro

27. AC Moreki

28. AC T Kgomo

29. AC K Mathaisa

30. AC P Tsoone

The fixtures for the SAPS Team are as follows:

SAPS vs Juventus 25 March at Shekinah grounds, Roodepan

SAPS vs Pescodia 08 April De Beers ground

SAPS vs Masokolara 15 April Shekinah ground

SAPS vs Sweepers 22 April at Kimberley Hostels ground

SAPS vs New Town 29 April at Shekinah grounds