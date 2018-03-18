South Africa: Northern Cape SAPS Masters Soccer Team Wallops Tiger Chiefs 5 - 1

The SAPS Masters Soccer Team walloped Tiger Chiefs 5:1 today. The match was played at De Beers ground in Kimberly.
The SAPS Masters Soccer team was started earlier this year. The team registered with local Masters League in Kimberly. The players in the league are from 35 years and beyond.
The SAPS Team players are from different stations and units around Kimberley in the Francis Baard Cluster.
The team consist of 30 players and five Executive members as follows:
Chairperson: Lt Col Tsoone
Treasurer: Lt Col Itebogemg
Secretary: Const Oliphant
Co-ordinator: Const Mpulo
Coach: Const Rantoetse
Assistant Coach: Const Guss
The Provincial Commissioner in the Northern Cape, Lt Gen Shivuri has allocated Senior Managers in the province to different sporting codes to serve as guardians. The guardian for soccer is Brig Diakanyo.
The players are as follows:
1. Capt ML Pholoholo
2. Capt R Johannes
3. Sgt W Baard
4. Sgt H Drude
5. Sgt N Molale
6. Sgt Moreothata
7. Sgt Z Nodali
8. Sgt Manaeche
9. Sgt Gaserekwe
10. Sgt T Lucas
11. Sgt O Senye
12. Sgt M Mothibi
13. Sgt S Mthombo
14. Sgt K Williams
15. Sgt A Ramile
16. Const A Filander
17. Const H Daniels
18. Const M Pholoholo
19. Const O Keseokile
20. Const M Sisimogang
21. Const L April
22. Const S Kwes
23. Const B Phutiyagae
24. Const Z Mpulo
25. AC S Lutango
26. AC N Kgoro
27. AC Moreki
28. AC T Kgomo
29. AC K Mathaisa
30. AC P Tsoone
The fixtures for the SAPS Team are as follows:
SAPS vs Juventus 25 March at Shekinah grounds, Roodepan
SAPS vs Pescodia 08 April De Beers ground
SAPS vs Masokolara 15 April Shekinah ground
SAPS vs Sweepers 22 April at Kimberley Hostels ground
SAPS vs New Town 29 April at Shekinah grounds