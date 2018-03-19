Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah, Diamond Rekindle Romance

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice but it is totally a different case with Zimbabwe's Afro-pop crooner Jah Prayzah real name Mukudzei Mukombe and Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz.

After a thunderous 'Watora Mari' collaboration in 2016 that undoubtedly initiated Jah Prayzah into regional spotlight, the duo realized another groovy club banger 'Poporopipo' and while feet are still tapping to it,pending exhaustion, comes 'Amanda' which is part of Diamond's recently released 18 track album titled 'A Boy From Tandale'.

On listening to 'Amanda' one would assume,judging on predominant Shona lyrics,that Platnumz is the one featuring on 'Ndin'Ndamubata' hit-maker's song when it is vice-versa,shona language seems to be getting the better of the Swahili singer and songwriter.

Meanwhile,the 'Kutonga Kwaro' hit-maker expressed his gratitude for being realized by the East African star and tweeted:

"Honored to have featured on Diamond Platnumz's latest album, A Boy from Tandale. Download or stream the album and enjoy Amanda ft. Myself"

The song comes at a time when Jah Prayzah has been misfiring and hitting misses a lot in both fashion and musical fields.After hitting double wardrobe malfunctions on two award ceremonies and a lukewarm,mediocre Valentine's delivery from the artist titled 'Angel Lo' featuring Jamaica's veteran reggae wonder Jah Cure ,it is anticipated of him to learn a lesson or two from his unseasoned Tanzanian counterpart.