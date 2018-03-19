18 March 2018

Nigeria: FA Cup - Victor Moses Beats Iheanacho, Ndidi to Semi Final Ticket

By Tunde Eludini

Victor Moses emerged victorious on Sunday night over his Super Eagles teammates, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, as Chelsea beat Leicester City 2-1 to qualify for the semifinal of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Nigerian trio were all in the starting lineup for Sunday's crucial quarterfinal contest at the King Power Stadium. While Moses and Ndidi went the whole mile, Iheanacho was pulled off in the 68th minute.

Pedro kept Chelsea's season alive with an extra-time header as Antonio Conte's men overcame a tough-tackling Leicester City to reach the FA Cup semifinals.

Pedro, who replaced Willian at the beginning of extra time, completed a 2-1 victory for Chelsea with his goal in the 105th minute.

Alvaro Morata had given Chelsea a first-half lead, but Jamie Vardy levelled the scoreline after the interval with a close-range strike.

With the win recorded by Chelsea, they will face Southampton in the semifinal at Wembley while Manchester United will confront Tottenham Hotspur in the other semifinal contest.

