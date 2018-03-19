18 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: UN Agency Appoints Aisha Buhari Special Ambassador

Photo: This Day
Aisha Buhari.

The Joint UN Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) has appointed Wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari as UNAIDS Special Ambassador for the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV and Promotion of Treatment for Children living with HIV in Nigeria.

Charles-Martin Jjuuko, Communications and Global Outreach Officer, UNAIDS Nigeria, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, Executive Director and Under Secretary General of the United Nations, Michel Sidibé, is to issue the official appointment to Aisha Buhari on Monday, March 19 in Abuja.

He said the appointment of the wife of the President was in recognition of her passion in the advocacy for the rights of vulnerable women and girls in the country.

Mr. Jjuuko, however, noted that in her new role, Mrs. Buhari will advocate for increased access to antenatal care services, HIV testing for all pregnant women and their linkage to adequate care.

