Nigeria in Need of Food Assistance Despite Bumper Harvest - Report

A recently released quarterly report on crop prospects and food situation by the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reveal that Nigeria and 36 other countries were in need of external food assistance due to one reason or the other.

According to the report, about 3.16 million Nigerians were estimated to be facing acute food insecurity thus requiring urgent lifesaving responses and livelihood protection, this is in addition to the nearly 2, 000 people facing famine in the affected areas.

Similarly, an approximated 1.7 million people were still internally displaced due to the insurgency bedevilling the north-eastern states of Nigeria. This situation is despite the above average cereal harvest recorded in 2017.

Also in the report, about 108, 000 Nigerian refugees were estimated to be living in Niger republic as at end of October, 2017.'