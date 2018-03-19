Photo: Daily Trust

Buhari arriving on a red carpet to visit the families of the missing Dapchi Girls.

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for acknowledging the grand reception in his honour during a trip to Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe state.

Pictures of the president smiling as he adjusted his native attire on the red carpet sparked anger on social media. Most of those who criticised the president said the trip ought to be devoid of fanfare since he went there to condole parents whose children were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

A total of 110 students were kidnapped when the insurgents invaded the school on February 19.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Sani said the school is not the right place for red carpet.

According to him, such gesture is for international events such as the Grammy musical awards or the Academy Awards popularly known as Oscars. "A red carpet should be for the Oscars or Grammy or Caines but not for Dapchi," he wrote.

- Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 15, 2018