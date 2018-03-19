18 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya Among World's Most Unhappy Countries

By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyans, and East Africans in general, are among the most unhappy people in the world, a United Nations report has revealed.

In the report titled the UN World Happiness Report 2018, Kenya is ranked at position 124 out of 156 countries.

Kenya is however ahead of most of East African neighbours, with Uganda placed 135th, Sudan (137), Rwanda (151), Tanzania (153), South Sudan (154) and Burundi who are ranked last.

African were generally ranked lowly in this report with the likes of Malawi, Liberia and Central Africa Republic among the unhappiest nations.

HAPPIEST COUNTRY

Meanwhile, Finland is the happiest country in the world, followed by Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland in that order.

The ranking index according to this report, is based on their income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.

The overall rankings of a country's happiness are based on the pooled results from Gallup World Poll surveys from 2015-2017, and show both change and stability.

10 happiest countries, 2018 (2017 ranking in brackets)

1. Finland (5)

2. Norway (1)

3. Denmark (2)

4. Iceland (3)

5. Switzerland (4)

6. Netherlands (6)

7. Canada (7)

8. New Zealand (8)

9. Sweden (10)

10. Australia (9)

10 unhappiest countries, 2018

147. Malawi (136)

148. Haiti (145)

149. Liberia (148)

150. Syria (152)

151. Rwanda (151)

152. Yemen (146)

153. Tanzania (153)

154. South Sudan (147)

155. Central African Republic (155)

156. Burundi (154)

