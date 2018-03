Two 4-year old girls have been swept away by floods in Kamboo and Syumile villages in Makueni County after heavy rains that pounded the area on Saturday night.

The incident has been confirmed by Makindu Assistant County Commissioner Ooko Anyumba.

Reports indicate that several homes and villages were destroyed by the rains.

Several area residents were also reported to have sustained injuries and taken to Makindu Sub County Hospital.